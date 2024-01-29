 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Over a dozen out LGBTQ people in sports nominated for Queerties this year

Out LGBTQ people in sports recognized for coming out, writing books and being heroes in the 2024 Queerties nominee list.

By Cyd Zeigler
Many LGBTQ people in sports are nominated for Queerties this year, including: Jacksonville Jaguars strength coach Kevin Maxen, runner Nikki Hiltz and pro wrestler Anthony Bowens.
Getty Images and others

The 2024 Queerties feature over a dozen out LGBTQ people in sports from around the world, nominated in five different categories.

The Queerties are the annual recognition by the LGBTQ publication Queerty and its readers of the contributions and accomplishments of LGBTQ people from across the news, entertainment, social media, music, theater and... sports.

Here are the LGBTQ people in sports nominated for Queerties this year:

Sports Hero

USA Track & Field star Sha’Carri Richardson
Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe
American runner Nikki Hiltz
Professional wrestler Anthony Bowens
NFL Draft prospect Byron Perkins
WNBA player Brittney Griner
New Zealand rower and Olympian Robbie Manson
Pro soccer player Ali Krieger
Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries
Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina

Badass

WNBA player Breanna Stewart

Insta-Follow

Zaya Wade, trans daughter of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade

Read

He/She/They, by trans former NCAA swimmer Schuyler Bailar
The Yards Between Us, by former NFL player RK Russell

Out for Good

NFL strength coach Kevin Maxen
Minor League pitcher Anderson Comas

Please be sure to support some of these inspiring people with your Queerties votes!

