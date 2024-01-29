The 2024 Queerties feature over a dozen out LGBTQ people in sports from around the world, nominated in five different categories.
The Queerties are the annual recognition by the LGBTQ publication Queerty and its readers of the contributions and accomplishments of LGBTQ people from across the news, entertainment, social media, music, theater and... sports.
Here are the LGBTQ people in sports nominated for Queerties this year:
Sports Hero
USA Track & Field star Sha’Carri Richardson
Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe
American runner Nikki Hiltz
Professional wrestler Anthony Bowens
NFL Draft prospect Byron Perkins
WNBA player Brittney Griner
New Zealand rower and Olympian Robbie Manson
Pro soccer player Ali Krieger
Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries
Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina
Badass
WNBA player Breanna Stewart
Insta-Follow
Zaya Wade, trans daughter of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade
Read
He/She/They, by trans former NCAA swimmer Schuyler Bailar
The Yards Between Us, by former NFL player RK Russell
Out for Good
NFL strength coach Kevin Maxen
Minor League pitcher Anderson Comas
Please be sure to support some of these inspiring people with your Queerties votes!
