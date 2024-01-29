The 2024 Queerties feature over a dozen out LGBTQ people in sports from around the world, nominated in five different categories.

The Queerties are the annual recognition by the LGBTQ publication Queerty and its readers of the contributions and accomplishments of LGBTQ people from across the news, entertainment, social media, music, theater and... sports.

Here are the LGBTQ people in sports nominated for Queerties this year:

USA Track & Field star Sha’Carri Richardson

Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe

American runner Nikki Hiltz

Professional wrestler Anthony Bowens

NFL Draft prospect Byron Perkins

WNBA player Brittney Griner

New Zealand rower and Olympian Robbie Manson

Pro soccer player Ali Krieger

Australian basketball player Isaac Humphries

Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina

WNBA player Breanna Stewart

Zaya Wade, trans daughter of NBA superstar Dwyane Wade

He/She/They, by trans former NCAA swimmer Schuyler Bailar

The Yards Between Us, by former NFL player RK Russell

NFL strength coach Kevin Maxen

Minor League pitcher Anderson Comas

Please be sure to support some of these inspiring people with your Queerties votes!