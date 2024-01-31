What’s better than setting a personal best? Setting one in front of your boyfriend.

That dream became a reality for U.S. speedskater Conor McDermott-Mostowy during the ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Salt Lake City on Sunday. McDermott-Mostowy finished fifth in the men’s Division A 1,000 meters event with a time of 1 minute, 06.91 seconds, a personal best and the first time he skated the race in under 1:07.

McDermott-Mostowy summed up his feelings in an Instagram post:

“What a weekend! Finally got to skate a World Cup on home ice in Salt Lake City after missing the last one in 2021 due to a serious bout of norovirus, and it was more than I could have expected. It was amazing to get to skate at home in front of a crowd with my family, boyfriend, and his family there to watch.

“I achieved a goal that I sometimes felt was too lofty for me, skating a sub 1:07 1000m. That’s a time only three other US skaters have ever done and was good for my first top 5 finish ever. As a cool bonus, I was informed that I threw down the 9th fastest lap ever skated (24.27sec) in the process.

“I also got to watch my team pursuit teammates set a new world record in the race, 3:33.66, and therefore clinch the overall TP World Cup title for the third year in a row. I’m glad I could play a small part in the success of the team and am grateful for the opportunity to suffer and win together.

“The work, however, isn’t done. Next stop is Quebec this coming weekend for the last World Cup of the year and then World Champs in Calgary February 15-18.”

McDermott-Mostowy came out as gay publicly in 2021 after a series of victories put to rest any lingering doubts about how gay men can compete as athletes.

“I don’t want to talk about being gay, because there’s a stereotype that gay guys aren’t athletic, and I don’t want that to be held against me or used to justify a bad result,” he told Outsports. “I’ve been uncomfortable with that. But I feel like at this point, no one can say anything.”

You can follow McDermott-Mostowy on Instagram.