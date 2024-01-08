Tennessee Titans cheerleader Donivous has danced on their sideline for the last time

Tennessee Titans cheerleader Donivous Odom is hanging up his poms.

Donivous — NFL cheerleaders often go by simply their first name — announced on Instagram that the Titans’ home win against the Jacksonville Jaguars yesterday would be his last on the Tennessee sideline.

“Today I will be dancing at the 61st game of my NFL career and my last game as a Tennessee Titans Cheerleader,” he wrote. “I’m so thankful for 6 seasons of indescribable experiences! Here’s to the end of an era.”

Donivous represents a few firsts with his career, including the first male dancer with the Titans cheer team. This season there were seven men on the Titans cheer squad.

Last year, the Middle Tennessee State alum became the first male cheerleader to participate in the Pro Bowl.

Donivous hasn’t, as far as Outsports can determine, publicly acknowledged whether or not he is LGBTQ. He did post a celebration of Pride when the Titans Cheerleaders were part of a Pride celebration in 2022:

Regardless, he is a trailblazing man in pro cheer and dance, opening opportunities for out gay and bi men who so often feel they don’t belong in major men’s pro sports. Since he, along with Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, were first hired in 2018, many other men have followed into the NFL and other sports.

And... he also does not shy away from thirst-trap posts:

Donivous didn’t immediately respond to a message from Outsports about what he will be doing next. Though with his elevation to captain and choreographer on the Titans squad, it’s sure to involve dance.

Comments on his “good bye” post are dominated by words like “inspiration,” “star,” “dynamic” and “smile.” If those are any indication, he has a bright future ahead of him.