NFL makes the Super Bowl ‘Gay Gay Gay’ with GLAAD and a Night of Pride

Messages of LGBTQ inclusion were central to the third Night of Pride at the Super Bowl.

By Cyd Zeigler
/ new
A conversation about being out in sports at the Night of Pride included LZ Granderson, Carl Nassib, Kevin Maxen and Desiree Abrams.
Getty Images for GLAAD

The NFL and GLAAD on Wednesday night hosted a “Night of Pride” ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, designed to showcase the NFL’s commitment to the LGBTQ community and welcome gay, lesbian, bi, trans and other queer fans.

Several hundred people attended the celebratory event, hosted in the Legends Lounge in Caesar’s Palace. The event included music superstar and West Hollywood impresario Lance Bass, in addition to other people across sports, entertainment and social media. NFL Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer Jonathan Beane, as well as GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, welcomed the crowd.

Also featured was CBS Sports’ LGBTQ flag football segment — Football For Everyone — that will be airing on the CBS Sports Network this weekend, and which has garnered acclaim, including former Dallas Cowboys player Jeff Rohrer calling it “well done” at the event.

Some of the other LGBTQ people in sports who attended the event included:

Romero, Smith and Winer will all be contributing to the production of Super Bowl LVIII in their sports roles, and Rabinowitz has been working on CBS Sports’ pre-game productions all week.

(L-R) Sam Lehman, Mallory Williams, Joel Horton, Jodie Turner and Dave Hamilton attend “A Night of Pride” with GLAAD and the NFL presented by Smirnoff at Caesars Palace on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Getty Images for GLAAD
(L-R) Zeke Smith, GLAAD Director of Transgender Representation Alex Schmider and Sav Rodgers, Founder of Transgender Film Center, attend “A Night of Pride” with GLAAD and the NFL presented by Smirnoff at Caesars Palace on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Getty Images for GLAAD
(L-R) Jonathan Beane, NFL SVP of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, President & CEO of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis, Carl Nassib, Kevin Maxen, Lance Bass, LZ Granderson and Des Abrams attend “A Night of Pride” with GLAAD and the NFL presented by Smirnoff at Caesars Palace on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Getty Images for GLAAD
A view of atmosphere is seen during “A Night of Pride” with GLAAD and the NFL presented by Smirnoff at Caesars Palace on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for GLAAD)
Getty Images for GLAAD

