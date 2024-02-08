NFL makes the Super Bowl ‘Gay Gay Gay’ with GLAAD and a Night of Pride

The NFL and GLAAD on Wednesday night hosted a “Night of Pride” ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, designed to showcase the NFL’s commitment to the LGBTQ community and welcome gay, lesbian, bi, trans and other queer fans.

Several hundred people attended the celebratory event, hosted in the Legends Lounge in Caesar’s Palace. The event included music superstar and West Hollywood impresario Lance Bass, in addition to other people across sports, entertainment and social media. NFL Chief Diversity and Inclusion officer Jonathan Beane, as well as GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, welcomed the crowd.

Also featured was CBS Sports’ LGBTQ flag football segment — Football For Everyone — that will be airing on the CBS Sports Network this weekend, and which has garnered acclaim, including former Dallas Cowboys player Jeff Rohrer calling it “well done” at the event.

Some of the other LGBTQ people in sports who attended the event included:

Romero, Smith and Winer will all be contributing to the production of Super Bowl LVIII in their sports roles, and Rabinowitz has been working on CBS Sports’ pre-game productions all week.