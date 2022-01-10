Brittany Bowe wants to win an Olympic gold medal in her third Olympic Games.

Yet the out speed skater and world champion exhibited an incredible display of sportsmanship this weekend when she relinquished her spot on the Team USA women’s speed skating team for the 500-meter to her teammate and friend, Erin Jackson.

Why?

Jackson has been the No. 1 skater in the long track 500-meter all season. An unfortunate slip at the US Olympic Trials left her off of Team USA headed into the Beijing Olympics.

Bowe had won the event, qualifying her for the Olympics. Bowe also qualified in the 1000-meter and 1500.

“It’s the right thing to do,” Bowe told NBC Sports. “There’s not a doubt in my mind that she wouldn’t do the same thing for me.”

Bowe has multiple world championships under her belt, and she won a bronze medal at the 2018 Olympics. Yet that Olympic gold has eluded her, making it that much more powerful that she would give up a chance at gold.

Bowe will be one of the favorites to win that gold medal in the 1000-meter. And now Jackson will be a favorite in the 500-meter.

Good vibes all around.