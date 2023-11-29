While the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and Paralympics are many months away, some athletes have already qualified, or are likely to qualify, for the Games.
We say “likely qualified” because qualifying for the Olympics and Paralympics can be a tricky situation as they seek gold and glory.
Take the Team USA women’s wheelchair basketball team. By winning gold at the Parapan American Championships, the team has qualified for a spot at the Paris Paralympics. Out athletes Kaitlyn Eaton and Courtney Ryan can rejoice!
Yet they individually have not qualified — the team has qualified. Now Eaton and Ryan must continue to fight for a spot on the Team USA Paris Summer Paralympic Games team.
That’s true for a lot of spots in the Olympics and Paralympics.
So while we share the names of these athletes as having qualified for Paris 2024, please note that they may also need to now qualify within their national sports organization to ultimately compete in the 2024 Olympics or Paralympics.
Who’s In?
Robbie Manson, New Zealand, rowing
Emma Twigg, New Zealand, rowing
Campbell Harrison, Australia, rock climbing
Who’s Likely To Be In?
And so what about out LGBTQ athletes who have yet to officially qualify for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, but who are very likely to compete?
Here are a few likely potential athletes...
Jack Woolley, Ireland, taekwondo
Yulimar Rojas, Venezuela, track and field
Sam Kerr, Australia, soccer
Kadeisha Buchanan, Canada, soccer
Marc Tur, Spain, race walking
Ana Marcela Cunha, Brazil, swimming
Sha’Carri Richardson, USA, track and field
Kayla Miracle, USA, wrestling
Kellie Harrington, Ireland, boxing
There will be many dozens more out LGBTQ athletes to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games.
Yet here’s hoping all of these out LGBTQ athletes and more qualify for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.
