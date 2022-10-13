NASCAR is sponsoring an LGBT-inclusion conversation, along with the NOH8 campaign — called Activ8 Against H8 — on Nov. 3 in Scottsdale, Ariz., ahead of the NASCAR race that weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

The event will feature various speakers talking about the push for inclusion in sports and in society at large, a cocktail reception and a free NOH8 campaign photo shoot.

In support of the event, Phoenix Raceway is also giving each attendee of the Activ8 Against H8 event one complimentary ticket to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5 at 3pm.

Everyone attending will also be part of a free NOH8 photo shoot directly after the panel discussion.

The NOH8 campaign was founded in 2009 in response to the passage of Proposition 8 in California, which erased marriage equality in the state. The campaign has since become a symbol of the push for general equality for LGBT people. Over the years the campaign has featured various people from across sports.

“We have always seen NOH8 photos as a tool to create a dialogue, so the creation of Activ8 Against H8, a speaking series, is a perfect fit for our organization,” said NOH8 campaign co-founders Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley. “Thanks to NASCAR and W Scottsdale, we will be able to continue uniting communities while encouraging everyone to use their own personal influence for positive change.”

That conversation will feature, in addition to Bouska and Parshley:

Actress and singer Chase Masterson

NASCAR driver and team owner Jen Jo Cobb

Trans athlete and activist Schuyler Bailer

Former NFL player Brendan Ayanbadejo

Advocate and social-media star Ophelia Nichols

The event is $25, and there is a limited number of tickets available. To see the full schedule and get your tickets, click here.