Out gymnast Arthur Nory wins bronze medal at world championships

Brazilian gymnast Arthur Nory, who announced last year he has a boyfriend, won the bronze medal on the horizontal bar at the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England.

Nory finished behind American Brody Malone, who won the gold medal, and Daiki Hashimoto of Japan, who won the silver. Malone is the first American man to win the event in 43 years.

Nory, 29, has now won 22 medals in regional or international competition. He previously won gold on the horizontal bar in 2019 and a bronze in the floor event at the 2016 Olympics.

“For now it’s just a thank you and we’re back on the podium!,” Nory wrote on Instagram after winning the bronze in Liverpool.

It is not clear of Nory identifies as gay or bi or something else on the spectrum, but he did announce last year that he was in a relationship with João Otávio Tasso, a marketing analyst. It is unclear if the two are still dating.

Getty has some great images from the event in Liverpool: