Team LGBTQ enters the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing with more members than any previous Winter Games. A couple days into the competition, Outsports has counted 36 out athletes from 14 different countries in multiple sports.

But what if these athletes were a country themselves, flying the rainbow flag and blaring Diana Ross’ “I’m Coming Out” for their national anthem?

Currently Team LGBTQ would be ranked 13th in the medal standings, tied with New Zealand and even ahead of the United States (don’t count on that lasting) using the traditional gold-silver-bronze-total system of medal count.

As far as number of athletes, the Team LGBTQ contingent would be the 25th-largest at these Games, just behind speed-skating powerhouse Netherlands.

If you’re looking at total medals expected to be won, looking through the roster the total number of distinct medals should be about seven to 10. Given the 186 out athletes at the Tokyo Summer Olympics took home 33 distinct medals (with five times as many athletes), this would about meet expectations.

Yet how many different out athletes will win medals? Given a couple teams have multiple out athletes — and the Canadian women’s hockey team, with seven out athletes, is expected to win a medal — should be anywhere from 13 to 17.

We’ll be tracking here the medal count of Team LGBTQ. The team’s medal totals as of now:

Gold: 1

Silver: 0

Bronze: 0

The current Team LGBTQ medal winners at the Beijing Winter Olympics:

Gold Medalists

Ireen Wust, Netherlands, speed skating

The most-decorated out LGBTQ Olympian of all time won the 1500-meter. She’s now the third-most decorated Winter Olympian in history.