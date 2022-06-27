Carl Nassib is matching donations up to $100,000 to The Trevor Project on the anniversary of his coming out

NFL defensive lineman Carl Nassib made history last June when he became the first active NFL player to ever publicly come out as gay.

In addition to coming out, Nassib pledged $100,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for LGBTQ youth. The NFL and Las Vegas Raiders matched his donation.

Now Nassib is vowing to do the same for others who donate.

On Sunday, Nassib announced he’ll match all contributions to The Trevor Project up to $100,000.

“I want to wish everybody a happy Pride Month. I also want to remind people why Pride is important to me: out there right now there’s a kid saying that I’d rather be dead than be gay,” Nassib said in an Instagram video. “And that’s why I’m partnering again with The Trevor Project, and matching all donations up to $100,000. I really hope you guys join me in supporting this awesome organization and supporting these young kids.”

Nassib has been candid about the stress that accompanied coming out and being the first active NFL player to ever do it. Ultimately, Nassib says he made the announcement to increase LGBTQ visibility, and give those kids questioning their sexuality another role model.

“I did it because I felt an obligation to the LGBTQ community to bring representation and bring visibility to a very, very popular entertainment business, to a very, very popular industry that doesn’t have a lot of representation,” he said last year on former teammate Darren Waller’s podcast.

The Raiders released Nassib in March due to reported financial reasons. He’s currently a free agent.

There’s power in Nassib simply existing as an out gay man playing in the NFL, even if it’s something as simple as posting an Instagram story of his boyfriend. Each day, Nassib shows it’s possible to be gay and play pro football.

That’s not a message that many kids hear growing up. Nassib is a living example of what’s possible.