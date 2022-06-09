With one weekend of Pride month in the books, a number of notable West Coast LGBTQ pro wrestlers are walking around with added hardware in the form of championship titles.

Out grapplers Keita, Dark Sheik and Brittany Wonder all ended the weekend hoisting championship gold as inclusive pro wrestling took the San Francisco Bay Area by storm.

The first domino fell when Dark Sheik captured pro wrestling promotion Hoodslam’s top singles prize, the Golden Gig, by defeating longtime champion El Chupacabra on Friday evening.

Flanked by the “Manager of Champions” Pollo Del Mar, Sheik captured the championship after literally rewriting the show after multiple losses to the now former champion. The means may have been nefarious, but the mother and writer of Hoodslam is now champion of more than just all the sharks.

One night later, “Ultragirl” Brittany Wonder defeated PrideStyle Pro standout Sandra Moone to win the vacant GLAMpionship at Hoodslam sister promotion GLAM’s first event since March 2020.

Wonder secured the win after an intense battle that saw the two out wrestlers exchange increasingly hard strikes before Wonder finished off Moone with her trademark corner hip check.

The Bay Area capped off the weekend with the crowning of a new Princex of Pride champion at Full Queer 2022. Keita added the newly redesigned title to his growing collection of championships after defeating inaugural champion Da Shade and Jai Vidal in a steel cage match.

PrinceX of Pride Champion ️‍

6.5.22

: @HuckabyWrestlin pic.twitter.com/zuZrtdf4C0 — K E I T A (@KEiTAyourHeart) June 8, 2022

Keita’s win ended Da Shade’s nearly one-year title reign just days before both are set to appear at Pro Wrestling VIBE’s “Pride & VIBE Weekend.” He now holds the Princex of Pride title, Without A Cause Heavyweight title and Relentless Heavyweight title.