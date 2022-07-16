Charles Barkley delivers a message to homophobes: ‘F-you!’

Charles Barkley has a pointed message for those who discriminate against LGBTQ people: fuck you!

At a Las Vegas hotel casino, Harveys Lake Tahoe, Barkley stepped up to the stage Friday and professed his support for the LGBTQ community in one of the most succinct ways possible.

“I want to say this: if you’re gay, or transgender, I love you. And if anybody gives you shit, you tell them Charles says ‘fuck you!,’” exclaimed the NBA Hall of Famer.

When it comes to LGBTQ rights, there’s little doubt about where Barkley stands.

one time for charles barkley pic.twitter.com/EoNSBVPboG — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) July 15, 2022

While it’s not unusual for celebrities to make pro-LGBTQ statements, it’s rare, and frankly refreshing, to hear somebody express their support in such stark terms.

For Barkley, being kind to LGBTQ people is non-negotiable. There’s no room for bigotry.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how Barkley handles his conversations with LIV Golf about a media role. Earlier this week, Barkley said he would sit down with PGA legend Greg Norman, the CEO of the new Saudi-backed league.

"The answer to your question is 100% yes. I'm gonna meet with LIV." On today's show, Charles Barkley joined us in studio and confirmed that he will be speaking to Greg Norman about a role with LIV Golf. @NoLayingUp @RiggsBarstool @barstoolsports @GOLF_com @GolfDigest @GolfChannel pic.twitter.com/AOMQJRoKZB — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 14, 2022

Saudi Arabia, of course, has an abhorrent record when it comes to human rights and LGBTQ people. It is one of the most regressive and anti-gay places in the world.

Norman rightfully came under fire in May when he dismissed the Kingdom’s brutal treatment of the LGBTQ community.

Barkley has a long history of advocating for LGBTQ people in sports. He’s consistently stood on the right side of civl rights issues, from same-sex marriage to odious transgender “bathroom bills.”

Way back in 2011, Barkley said he played with gay teammates in the NBA, and their sexuality was never an issue.

Last fall, Barkley wore a Carl Nassib jersey on ESPN to commemorate his first game in the NFL as an out gay player.

With LGBTQ people facing venomous attacks from hostile courts and legislatures across the U.S., voices like Barkley’s are so important.

Here’s hoping he keeps confronting homophobes head-on, regardless of when the topic is broached.