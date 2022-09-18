Becky Hammon leads Las Vegas Aces to WNBA title, makes history

Becky Hammon continues to make sports history, this time leading the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA championship in her first season as the team’s head coach.

She and the Aces beat out the Connecticut Sun, 3-1, in the WNBA Finals, winning game four, 78-71, in Connecticut.

Hammon is a publicly out coach who had been an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs from 2014 to 2022. She has made many firsts as a female coach, particularly with the Spurs in the NBA. In winning this WNBA title she becomes the first person to win the championship as a player and a head coach.

Sun coach Curt Miller had been hoping to be the first publicly out gay man to win a professional championship as a head coach; The Sun also had the most publicly out LGBT players in the WNBA this season.

The Aces also have at least two publicly out LGBT athletes on their championship roster: Chelse Gray and Riquna Williams.