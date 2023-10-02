Luke Prokop headed to the AHL, one step closer to the NHL

Luke Prokop is one step closer to his dream of playing in the NHL.

The out gay hockey player has been assigned by the Nashville Predators to their AHL franchise, the Milwakukee Admirals.

This is a major advancement for Prokop, who is now that much closer to playing for an NHL team.

The Predators own his NHL contract.

Making it to the National Hockey League is not an easy road. Across North America and Europe there are various leagues and teams — many associated with NHL clubs — that elevate elite-level hockey players toward the NHL.

Prokop’s advancement is a huge step in the right direction. The 21-year-old hasn’t reached the prime of his career. If he can continue to play hockey at an elite level, he’ll continue to earn his chance at the major pro level.

Last year with the Seattle Thunderbirds, he racked up 17 assists and four goals in 43 games.