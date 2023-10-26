Dwight Howard has responded to court allegations that he sexually assaulted another man, and he’s taking on internet “haters” who claim he’s gay or otherwise want to put his personal business out in the open.

“Whatever I’m doing in my bedroom is my damn business,” Howard said on an Instagram Live today. “Whatever you are doing in your bedroom is your damn business.”

That is the truth. It’s up to Howard to share his personal business.

Also:

“I ain’t gotta tell nobody where I put my wood at,” Howard said.

The eight-time NBA All-Star and league champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, is accused in court of sexually assaulting another man, with a third man also involved. Howard said the sex between the men was “consensual.”

Of course, many people online have started calling Howard “gay,” despite a 2019 interview in which Howard said he does not identify as “gay.”

Howard has also taken to social media to have some fun with the allegations.

And then there is this all-time courtside interview Howard gave while with the Atlanta Hawks, talking about everything starting with “the D”:

Dwight Howard loving the D



The “D,” of course... well, use your imagination.

This story continues to develop.