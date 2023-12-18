Katie Sowers has a football-coaching pedigree second to no other woman in football.

She was an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers for several seasons, including a Super Bowl, becoming the first female coach at the big game.

Later, she was a coaching intern with the Kansas City Chiefs. She was also an assistant coach with the women’s flag football team at Ottawa University in Kansas, where she was crowned a champion

Now Sowers has been named the head coach of the women’s flag football team for Italy. Yes, the Italian national team.

Her appointment received applause from Scott Pioli, the Super Bowl champion executive who has also been a champion for women across football.

Congrats to former #NFL coach @KatieSowers on being named head coach of the Italian National Women’s Flag Football Team by the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF)

She'll remain DC at Ottawa U as they pursue their 4th straight Nat'l Championship@Fidaf_News @NFLFLAG pic.twitter.com/NAmbcwWW01 — Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) December 15, 2023

Now Sowers has a shot at becoming an Olympic coach. For the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics, flag football has been added as a sport. If Sowers — with her NFL experience — can lift the Italians to a spot in the Olympic flag football tournament, she will add “Olympian” to her incredible resume.

We’re all cheering for Sowers to get there!