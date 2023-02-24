Gay figure skater Jason Brown in Bobblehead Hall of Fame

American figure skater Jason Brown, who identifies as gay, has won a bronze medal in one Olympics and competed in another. He is now adding a new honor: having a bobblehead of him on display in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee.

“Never thought I’d be honored as a bobblehead, but so fun to see this come to life,” Brown said. “Hope it makes you smile and brings you joy!”

Brown, 28, won a gold in team event at the 2014 Olympics and finished sixth in the men’s short program at the 2022 Olympics. He came out as openly gay in 2021.

“Jason was one of the more frequently requested Olympians when it came to bobbleheads,” museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar told Outsports. “Figure skaters and most of the Olympic sports are under-represented when it comes to bobbleheads, so we were excited to be able to connect with Jason to make the bobblehead a reality.”

“The bobblehead of Brown features the Olympian in a classic figure skating pose on an ice-textured base,” news release says. “Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,022 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. The bobbleheads are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. Fans also have an opportunity to purchase one of 100 hand-signed bobbleheads for $60 each.”

Outsports is highlighting Brown being openly gay, while a Jewish website noted Brown’s bobblehead with a focus on his Jewish roots with no mention of him being gay.

Brown is not the first out LGBTQ athlete with a bobblehead in the museum. Michael Sam, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, Brittney Griner, Billie Jean King and Carl Nassib are also so honored.