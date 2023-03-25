Katie Meier is out LGBT married coach of Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball

Katie Meier has led the 9th-seeded University of Miami Hurricanes to a surprising spot in the Elite Eight, next up facing Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers.

She’s done it as one of a fast-growing number of publicly out head coaches across women’s college basketball. Meier has, over the last couple of years, proudly shared her love for her wife, Hunter Reno, across social media.

Meier and Reno married in Florida in May 2022.

“Still can’t believe how blessed I am!” Meier wrote at the time on Instagram. “Dreams do come true and love means more surrounded by faith, family and friends.”

That “faith” and “family” were highlighted in an Associated Press profile of Meier this week ahead of Miami’s Sweet 16 game. Interestingly, the AP didn’t acknowledge Reno — now her closest family — in their lengthy “faith, family” profile of her.

ESPN did mention Reno in their post-game write-up of the team’s Sweet Sixteen win.

Meier has publicly shared her love for Reno many times over the last couple of years, including vacations together and this 2023 Valentine’s Day message:

Meier has led the Hurricanes to 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, but they’ve been stymied in the first two rounds each year. Until now. The Hurricanes have pulled off three upsets so far in this year’s tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.

She previously coached at Charlotte and played for Duke.

To get to the Final Four, Meier and the Hurricanes will have to topple LSU and legendary coach Mulkey, who has a questionable-at-best history on LGBT inclusion.