Out gay Olympian Bruce Mouat just won another gold medal

Bruce Mouat just keeps winning. The out Scottish curler, who became the first gay man to win a Winter Olympics medal outside of figure skating in almost a century at least year’s Games, can now add a gold trophy to his case.

Scotland blew out Canada at the recent World Men’s Curling Championships, ousting them by a score of 9-3 in Ottawa. At the halfway point, Scotland led 6-1.

It was never even a contest.

“We shot the lights out,” said Mouat afterwards, via the BBC. “I‘m so proud of everyone who has been part of our team.”

Mouat, who’s been a dominant curler in the European circuit for nearly a decade, burst onto the Olympic stage last year with an incredible performance. His Great Britain team won a silver medal, falling to Sweden in the gold medal match.

For the first time in Olympic history, the men’s curling final went to an extra end. Mouat’s final shot barely missed.

An instant classic in the gold medal match for men's curling came down to an extra end. #WinterOlympics

: Sweden

: Great Britain pic.twitter.com/lo38SrImpB — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2022

The 28-year-old Mouat has kept up his momentum. Back in October, he and his partner, Jeniffer Dodds, secured the inaugural Mixed Doubles Super Series tournament win. They won a worlds mixed doubles title in 2021. (At the Beijing Games, they placed fourth in Mixed Curling.)

Prior to the Olympics, Mouat shared his coming out story to the BBC. He came out as gay in 2013, and says he’s flourished ever since.

He thinks it’s even aided his success in curling.

“After I managed to tell [my teammates], we had a great season and ended up winning the Scottish juniors for the first time before going on to win a bronze at the Worlds,” he said. “The following year we went on to win the world juniors, so for me, as much as I can’t say for sure that it was my coming out that helped us to the success, it definitely seems to have some correlation.”

So far, the success hasn’t stopped.