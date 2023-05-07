The Los Angeles Dodgers will again host sports’ largest LGBTQ Pride Night of the year when they play the San Francisco Giants on June 16.

It’s the 10th year the Dodgers have hosted an official team Pride Night. Before that, local community members organized Pride Nights at Dodger Stadium.

“The Dodgers have always championed diversity and inclusion as core values, and we’re honored to showcase our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment both on and off the field during our tenth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night,” said Dodgers SVP of marketing, communications, community Relations and broadcasting Erik Braverman, who married his husband at Dodger Stadium last year.

The Dodgers go all out for their Pride Nights. There will be specialty drinks. Rainbow flags will fly all around the stadium. The special Pride Night Dodgers jerseys will be worn by people in every section throughout the game. And yes, in Los Angeles there will be celebrities. David Archuletta will sing the National Anthem, and Dodgers part owners and tennis greats Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss will recognize local residents who have contributed to the LGBTQ community.

The night will conclude with the club’s second Friday Night Drone Show. Having seen these at Burning Man a couple times, it will be well worth staying for.

It’s particularly significant this year, as various players in MLB, NWSL and NHL have refused to participate in any Pride efforts designed to simply welcome LGBTQ fans to their games. The Dodgers won’t back down from their support of the community in any way, and it will be full-speed ahead with the festivities on June 16.

Tickets for the Dodgers Pride Night — which include the commemorative jersey — are on sale now, ranging from $53 to $146.