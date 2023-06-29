As they’ve been doing on the field for all of 2023, the Baltimore Orioles raised the bar for the rest of baseball during yesterday’s Lesbian, Gay, Bi, Trans and Queer Pride Night game.

Throughout the night, the O’s brought out all of the celebratory trappings at Camden Yards from Progress Pride banners in the flag court to a rainbow painted in center field and a throwback logo Pride cap giveaway. And it was following the inclusion of gay Orioles SVP Greg Bader on the Outsports Power 100, highlighting the most influential out LGBTQ people in sports.

But it was Orioles Twitter that performed at the level of Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman all game long, setting a new standard for what was possible at their position.

While Commissioner Rob Manfred’s recent edict essentially forbade the O’s from incorporating Pride into their in-game on-field uniforms, the team realized that nothing could stop them from using their Twitter feed to unequivocally stand behind the LGBTQ community.

It began before the game got underway when @Orioles tweeted the message: “Tonight is bigger than the game” and published an announcement that “In lieu of game coverage and in celebration of Pride Night, we will be using our account to share resources, facts, and statistics about LGBTQ+ issues.”

Tonight is bigger than the game. pic.twitter.com/7R3NxpQcb5 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 28, 2023

After giving a nod to the 54th anniversary of Stonewall, Orioles Twitter showed that they weren’t going to pull any punches when it came to standing behind the community.

Their next post reminded fans that “This year, the Human Rights Campaign has already tracked more than 410 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been introduced in statehouses, with nearly half of them targeting transgender and non-binary people.”

This year, the Human Rights Campaign has already tracked more than 410 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have been introduced in statehouses, with nearly half of them targeting transgender and non-binary people. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 28, 2023

Clearly, the Orioles were interested in amplifying the issues that LGBTQ people are facing in states like Tennessee and Florida. Their Pride Night became more meaningful because they weren’t going to stick to sports.

The next several tweets further emphasized struggles that members of the LGBTQ community face: “While only 13% of the trans population in the United States is estimated to be Black, 73% of known trans homicide victims were Black women.”

While only 13% of the trans population in the United States is estimated to be Black, 73% of known trans homicide victims were Black women. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2023

Additionally, the O’s turned their attention to how LGBTQ kids relate to sports. While noting that “1 in 10 LGBTQ+ youth have been discouraged from playing school sports due to their sexual orientation or gender identity,” the Orioles also emphasized how important sports are to our community.

“One in three LGBTQ+ youth are interested in sports,” the team posted, “Unmatched Athlete is a Maryland-based non-profit that encourages youth who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies to participate in sports and fitness.”

1 in 10 LGBTQ+ youth have been discouraged from playing school sports due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2023

One in three LGBTQ+ youth are interested in sports.



Unmatched Athlete is a Maryland-based non-profit that encourages youth who identify as LGBTQ+ and allies to participate in sports and fitness. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 29, 2023

For every assertion made in a tweet, the Orioles also cited sources from various gay, lesbian, bi, trans and queer organizations. The Orioles clearly put in the work to make this effort a success.

In all, the Orioles sent out 25 consecutive Pride tweets during last night’s game. It was the most important streak in Baltimore since Cal Ripken’s.