Yulimar Rojas comes from behind to win fourth-straight outdoor World triple jump title

The world record holder needed her last jump to leap from last to first.

By Karleigh Webb
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Yulimar Rojas extended her streak of outdoor and indoor world championships with a come-from-behind win in the women’s triple jump at the World Athletics Championships Friday
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela made dominance in the triple jump often look easy through world championship wins, as well as a world record performance to win her first Olympic gold medal in 2021.

Friday at the World Athletic Championships in Budapest, she was in a struggle that came down to the wire.

Rojas’ final jump of 15.08 meters lifted her past Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk to win her fourth outdoor world championship in the triple jump. Cuba’s Leyanis Perez Hernandez claimed bronze with 14.96 meter effort.

Romanchuk put up a leap of 15 meters on her first jump of the competition to take the lead while Rojas struggled. She fouled on her first jump and put up a jump 14.33 meters on her second. She had sweat out other attempts to lay in 8th place through three attempts to sneak past the cut line for the final three attempts of the competition.

Rojas would foul her fourth and fifth attempts still stuck in eighth, and would be first jumper to make her final jump. Her streak of six straight world championship wins, both outdoor and indoor, came down to her last try.

Before taking off, the 2020 Outsports Female Athlete of the Year fired herself up similar to how she did in Tokyo two years ago and smashed the world record on her final attempt. While not getting near her 15.67-meter outdoor world record mark, she was able to grab a lead the rest of the field could not take away.

“This is my seventh world championship gold in a row, but this is the most special of all of them,” she said to reporters after the event. “My last attempt was proof of the hard work I have done, my mental state and my self-confidence. I didn’t care about the distance, the only thing I had in mind was to win the gold.”

