As his entrance music states emphatically, legendary out gay exotico luchador Cassandro has survived the rigors of pro wrestling for more than 30 years, and now his accomplishments will survive amongst some of lucha libre’s greatest names.

Mexican pro wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA, one of the most popular promotions in the country, inducted Cassandro into its Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 during its “Triplemania XXXI” event from Mexico City.

Cassandro’s induction makes him the first out LGBTQ inductee and the first exotico — a male wrestler that portrays an overtly femme, queer-coded character in lucha libre — to be welcomed into the company’s Hall of Fame.

Past inductees include AAA founder Antonio Peña, former world champions Rey Misterio Jr. and Eddie Guerrero and lucha libre legends Blue Demon and Perro Aguayo among others.

The honor comes after Cassandro built himself into a pro wrestling — or lucha libre as it is known in Mexico — icon for both the LGBTQ community and the greater wrestling audience over a globetrotting career.

One look at the exotico icon’s resume reveals exactly why he belongs among these titans of lucha libre. Cassandro became the first exotico to win a Universal Wrestling Assn. championship, defeating Lasser for the UWA World Lightweight title in 1992. He also had a famed UWA World Welterweight title match against El Hijo del Santo earlier that year.

No olviden ver la nueva película “Cassandro”. Por Prime Video en México el 20 de septiembre y disponible para el resto del mundo el 22 de septiembre.@AmazonStudios@PrimeVideo@PrimeVideoMX pic.twitter.com/6LasDnnrmM — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) August 13, 2023

Cassandro regularly teamed with fellow out LGBTQ exotico and lucha libre trailblazer Pimpinela Escarlata during their time in UWA and their first appearances in AAA, but the height of Cassandro’s time in AAA came when the two legends battled one another in an intense feud in 2005-06. The two would later reform their alliance before Cassandro captured the NWA World Welterweight championship in 2011.

Cassandro would go on to main event multiple LGBTQ Pride events, including RISE Wrestling’s “Pride & Joy” and the first “EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch.” The annual Cassandro Cup tournament, which showcases LGBTQ wrestlers, is named in the luchador’s honor.

The induction festivities saw Cassandro appear on stage in one of the few pro wrestling appearances he has made since having a brain embolism removed in May 2021. The ceremony also featured a clip from the upcoming film based on his life, “Cassandro,” directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross Williams and starring Gael García Bernal.

Outsports congratulates Cassandro on his AAA Hall of Fame induction. Check out the trailer for “Cassandro” before its theatrical release on Sept. 15 below.