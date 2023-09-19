Out WNBA veteran Sydney Colson and teammate Theresa Plaisance reached the pinnacle of women’s basketball last year, winning a WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces.

Adding hardware to their 10-year journeys through America’s top women’s basketball league was gratifying, but the duo garnered headlines for their comical antics as much as their contributions as depth players during the Aces’ title run.

Clearly someone was watching, because the close friends are now putting their goofy personalities to good use in front of TV cameras.

Colson and Plaisance will anchor a new “unscripted comedy series” titled “The Syd + TP Show.”

The show’s premise is simple: Colson and Plaisance, the “bench warming besties,” want to be the faces of the WNBA. The task is daunting, but luckily they have no shame in failing, whether it be trying their hands at ASMR content, crossing over into pop culture or making a splash in the literary field.

While comedy is at the root of the show, it also holds a deeper meaning when it comes to featuring these LGBTQ and Black voices.

The show’s creative team is made up completely of female and non-binary individuals, features appearances by a number of out sports figures including Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe and promises to “[challenge] stereotypes while celebrating representation and inclusion.”

“This premiere marks the start of something extraordinary,” Colson and Plaisance said in a statement. “This show is not just entertainment. It’s a chance to showcase the power of diversity and representation in a way that is important to us. We’re diving headfirst into this hilarious adventure, and we’re excited for others to join.”

The show is being co-produced by the media company TOGETHXR, which counts Bird as a co-founder and focuses on telling the stories of female and non-binary athletes. It’s a project from famed actor Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort Channel and online streaming platform FUBO.

Colson and Plaisance are also producers on the series.

“The Syd + TP Show” debuted Monday on the Maximum Effort channel on FUBO, Tubi and Amazon Freevee at 9 p.m. ET.