Editor’s Note: More out LGBTQ athletes competing at Santiago 2023 have been added to this list since this article was initially published on Oct. 25 — now up to 21 out athletes. Scroll to the end for updates.

Original:

The 19th edition of the Pan American Games got underway last week in Santiago, Chile, and runs through until Nov. 5.

There are over 6,900 athletes taking part, representing 40 nations, and with Olympic quota spots available, it’s an important event in the build-up to Paris 2024.

Over a million spectators are expected to attend across the various competitions. It’s the first time in Pan Am Games history that the event has been held in Chile, which is ranked by Equaldex as the 10th most LGBTQ-friendly nation on earth.

That spirit of welcome was reflected by out gay 3x3 basketball player Daniel Arcos lifting a Pride flag at the opening ceremony, a gesture that was well received by his fellow Team Chile athletes and by the stadium crowd.

Arcos won a silver medal Monday, as Chile lost 21-15 to the USA in the 3x3 men’s final.

Also taking part in the opening ceremony in his home city was Tomas Gonzalez, who came out publicly earlier this year.

The three-time Olympian, who won gold for Chile in floor exercise at the last Pan Am Games in Lima in 2019, was promoting his autobiography ‘Champion’ when he first spoke about being gay, in an interview with national newspaper La Tercera.

The hosts have the most athletes in competition (664), closely followed by the USA (631) and Brazil (619). Each of Mexico and Canada have over 500 team members, while Canada has brought 469 athletes.

As with most multisports events, the athletes' village is a lively place to be. DW reports:

Organizers will be distributing 100,000 condoms during the games, the majority of which will be delivered to the athletes’ village and official hotels… the drive to promote safe sex among athletes and the population is clear.

Here, Outsports profiles more athletes who are competing in Santiago and who are all publicly out as LGBTQ…

Ana Marcela Cunha (Brazil, open water swimming)

Cunha will bid to retain her Pan Am Games women’s 10km race title in this Sunday’s race in Laguna Los Morros.

Now 31, the reigning Olympic champion is a true legend of the sport having won multiple medals, mostly gold, dating back to the 2006 South American Games.

She underwent shoulder surgery last November and after building up her strength and power once more, she won 5km bronze at the World Championships in Fukuoka in July.

In between, she married her wife Juliana Melhem, a personal trainer, in April.

Todd Harrity (USA, squash)

Currently ranked just outside the world’s top 50, Harrity is one of three U.S. athletes who are set to take part in the men’s squash tournament in Santiago.

Five-and-a-half years ago, Harrity posted a coming-out message to X (then Twitter) to say he was “ready to live my life as an openly gay man”. At the Pan Am Games in Lima in 2019, he won gold medals in both the doubles and the team event.

Harrity recently joined a Pride Month conversation for Squash TV, the Professional Squash Association’s YouTube channel, in which he explained that he chose to come out because of anxiety brought on by questions about relationships posed by others on the international squash circuit.

Now 33, he will be competing in singles, doubles and the team event in Santiago, with the squash tournament beginning on Oct. 31.

Bryden Hattie (Canada, diving)

Hattie, who spoke to Outsports for a feature interview last month, placed 10th in the men’s 3m springboard competition on Monday night.

Away from competition, however, the 22-year-old has been making plenty of headlines in the local media thanks to his viral TikTok videos from the athletes’ village. “The Canadian who won the love of Chile!” screamed one story. He even appears to have coined a catchphrase, ‘“Y la queso!” (“And the cheese!”)

Hattie’s quest to qualify for Paris 2024 is set to continue at Winter Nationals in Canada in December.

Florence Maheu (Canada, canoe slalom)

Maheu and her fiancee, Casey Jones, marked their five-year anniversary via Instagram at the start of this month, with bulldog Annie also getting in on the celebrations.

The 30-year-old, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, will look to mount a strong challenge in the kayak cross K-1 event in Santiago which begins Friday.

Jorge Luis Martinez (Mexico, speed roller skating)

As a former world champion, Martinez is well-known within Mexican sport. After winning bronze in the men’s 300-meter time trial at the Pan Am Games in Lima four years ago, he came out publicly as gay in an exclusive interview with GQ Mexico.

He told the magazine that he hoped it would be a “watershed moment” for the country, adding: “Hopefully it will serve as an inspiration to many others who want to do it but find something is stopping them.”

In Santiago, the 25-year-old will compete in the 200m time trial and the 1000m sprint on the final weekend of the Games.

Arthur Nory Mariano (Brazil, artistic gymnastics)

It’s been two years since Nory posted a happy birthday message to his boyfriend Joao on Instagram. The couple are still going strong and regularly post holiday pics (often shirtless) on social media, to the delight of their many gay fans; Nory has 1.3m Insta followers.

At the conclusion of the men’s gymnastics competition at Santiago 2023, the 30-year-old had an impressive haul of four medals — bronze in the team all-around, silver in both floor exercise and vault, and gold in the horizontal bar. Overall, he has eight Pan American Games medals stretching back to Toronto 2015.

It was in floor exercise that Nory achieved a podium finish at his home Olympics in Rio in 2016, while he was crowned horizontal bar world champion at Stuttgart 2019.

In his Instagram post celebrating his success in Chile, he included a rainbow Pride flag emoji.

Ana Patricia (Brazil, beach volleyball)

After beating the USA in the semifinals, Ana Patricia and her volleyball partner Eduarda Lisboa will take on Canada in the gold-medal match of the women’s beach competition on Friday night.

The duo won silver medals earlier this month at the World Championships in Mexico.

Late last month, Patricia celebrated her 26th birthday on Instagram alongside her girlfriend, personal trainer Nycaelle Maia.

Hannah Roberts (USA, BMX freestyle)

Five-time world champion Roberts is defending the Pan Am Games title she won in Lima four years ago, and heads to Chile having just picked up a silver medal in the World Cup event in Bazhong, China, which proved enough to clinch the overall title.

She recently celebrated her 22nd birthday and is building up to a big challenge at Paris 2024, having been pipped to Olympic gold in Tokyo by Britain’s Charlotte Worthington.

The BMX freestyle competition in Santiago is scheduled for the final day of the Games on Nov. 5.

Alena Sharp (Canada, golf)

Sharp told TSN this week that she is looking forward to representing her country in the women’s golf tournament in La Reina on the final weekend of the Games.

Now 42, she came out publicly back in 2017 — her wife Sarah Bowman is also her caddie. Ranked in the world’s top 300, she will head for Alabama after Santiago 2023 to take part in the LPGA Qualifying School final stage with a view to winning back her Tour card.

Rafaela Silva (Brazil, judo)

The judo action in Santiago gets underway on Friday and in the women’s 57-kg category, former Olympic champion Silva will look to banish the memories of her last Pan Am Games when she was disqualified for a positive doping test having originally won gold in Lima.

After an unsuccessful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the 31-year-old returned to competition in 2022 and won a shock World Championship gold medal in Tashkent, nine years after her first.

Silva married her wife Eleudis Valentim, a former judoka, in 2019.

Erica Sullivan (USA, swimming)

Sullivan took silver in the 1,500-meter freestyle at Tokyo 2020 and finished sixth in the same discipline in the final in Santiago on Wednesday night, wearing custom-made goggles in lesbian Pride flag colors.

The 23-year-old recently marked two years together with girlfriend Izzy Richards by posting to Instagram in celebration.

Back in June 2020, she chatted with Outsports’ Cyd Zeigler for an episode of his ‘Five Rings to Rule Them All’ podcast series, in which she discussed coming out to her teammates and coaches.

More Team LGBTQ athletes...

Thanks to LGBTQ sports historian Tony Scupham-Bilton for alerting us to more out LGBTQ athletes taking part at these Pan American Games.

Evy Leibfarth (USA, kayak slalom)

Kayla Miracle (USA, wrestling)

Laurina Oliveros (Argentina, soccer)

Vanina Correa (Argentina, soccer)

Julieta Cruz (Argentina, soccer)

Romina Nuñez (Argentina, soccer)

Gabriela Guillen (Costa Rica, soccer)

Yenny Acuña (Chile, soccer)

Christiane Endler (Chile, soccer)

This is not intended to be a comprehensive list of LGBTQ athletes at Santiago 2023, and we’d like to improve it!

If you know of any other out LGBTQ athletes competing at these Pan American Games, or have any other inquiry, please contact us via email (outsports@gmail.com), or direct message us on X / Twitter (@outsports), Instagram (@outsports) or Facebook (OutsportsSBN).