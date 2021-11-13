Philadelphia 76ers TV play-by-play voice Kate Scott will be discussing her experience as an out gay broadcaster on Fubo Sports TV’s Drinks With Binks tonight at 6:30pm eastern time.

Already a trailblazer as the second woman to become a full-time broadcaster in NBA history and the first female play-by-play announcer in Philadelphia, Scott has also become one of the most prominent LGBTQ figures in all of sports TV and radio.

In telling her coming out story to Fubo’s Julie Stewart-Binks, Scott acknowledged what being open about her sexuality meant for other aspiring LGBTQ voices:

“I told myself if I ever got to a point where I was confident and comfortable in my abilities as a broadcaster, I was gonna be out because I wanted other people who are a part of our community to have somebody. Because I didn’t have somebody, right?”

This echoes the discussion I had with Vermilion County Bobcats minor league hockey announcer Jon Kliment last winter. During our conversation, he mentioned a lack of representation at the highest levels as one of the main reasons why there are so few out LGBTQ voices in sports broadcasting.

As Kliment noted, “It would be amazing...to have somebody look and say, ‘I can do that!’ That’s so important to have.”

That’s exactly why it’s vital for Scott to tell her story as often as possible. Because every time she puts it out there, there’s a chance that an aspiring broadcaster from our community will hear it for the first time and say, “I can do that.”

.@sixers play-by-play announcer @katetscott tells @JSB_TV her coming out story and why it's so important for her to be open and proud of who she is!

❤️

Watch the full episode tomorrow at 6:30pm ET on @fuboSports pic.twitter.com/Mwo9UeS1kU — fubo Sports (@fuboSports) November 12, 2021

As if to underscore this point, further on in the interview, Scott related how after coming out to her parents, her mother broke down in tears. But not for the reason you might be assuming.

After assuring Scott that she loved her and was fully supportive, her mom asked the emotionally daunting question, “Tell me right now, do you know any out broadcasters who are successful?”

At which point, Scott answered with words that also functioned as a perfect mission statement:

“You know what, Mom? I don’t. But I’ll tell you this. If I get to a point where I can be that person for somebody, I’m gonna be that person for them.”

Thanks to being public as her authentic self in her high profile job with the Sixers, Scott has fulfilled her goal in becoming that person. And the next generation of out LGBTQ broadcasters will benefit from her achievements.

You can follow Scott on Twitter and on Instagram.