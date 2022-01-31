NFL exec Sam Rapoport and her wife had a new baby just in time for Championship Sunday

The NFL’s only out executive welcomed a new baby into her life two weeks before the Super Bowl.

How’s that for symmetry?

Sam Rapoport and her wife, Rebecca, announced Sunday the birth of their daughter, Tobin Blake Rapoport. As Rapoport noted on Twitter, Tobin made it into the world just in time for Championship Sunday, and saw two excellent games.

She’ll be a football fan before we know it.

“We felt the name Tobin had everything we were looking for in a name - genderless and strong. She’s ready to take on the patriarchy,” Rapoport told Outsports.

Rapoport added that Jordy, Tobin’s older brother, wanted her to be named “Bingo.” So naturally, they comprised on Tobin(go).

Meet our new daughter!



Tobin Blake Rapoport, born 7lb 15oz and ready for Championship Sunday. pic.twitter.com/v0QqSP3Ph5 — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) January 30, 2022

Rapoport, who won Outsports’ Female Hero of the Year award in 2018, works tirelessly to promote inclusion within the NFL. As the league’s diversity director, Rapoport played a big role in the production of the NFL’s first Pride video, which was released last June.

The video was a direct response to the coming out of Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib.

“I am proud of the clear message this spot sends to the NFL’s LGBTQ+ fans: This game is unquestionably for you,” Rapoport told Outsports at the time. “I will be playing its first line over and over in my head all season.”

Rapoport has helped pave the way for numerous women, including Katie Sowers, to work within the game and take coaching jobs. There were a record 12 female coaches this season.

Maybe Tobin will join the coaching ranks one day, if she’s so inclined. For now, she’ll get ready to sit back and enjoy Super Bowl Sunday, along with her moms and brother.

Football and family go together.