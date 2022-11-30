Mexico booted from the World Cup as their fans insist on chanting a gay slur in Qatar

Mexico has been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup, failing to make it to the knockout stage after their victory against Saudi Arabia failed to put them past Poland in the Group C standings.

In a bit of poetry, Mexico gave up the final goal of the match against Saudi Arabia just 45 seconds after their fans chanted the gay slur “puto,” as they are fond of doing during goal kicks by the goalies of opposing teams.

It was that goal that eliminated their beloved Mexico from the World Cup.

Despite being ordered for years not to chant the slur, being punished by FIFA, and even the Mexico Soccer Federation asking the fans to stop chanting the gay slur, the fans have refused to stop.

Now they’ll sulk about this World Cup loss for the next four years.

Karma finally caught up to Mexico.

Until now, Mexico had made it to the knockout stage in every World Cup in which they participated since 1986.

Mexico fans have been accused of chanting the gay slur in Qatar in previous matches at this World Cup, prompting an investigation from FIFA. Ecuador is also being investigated, and they have also been eliminated.