Tom Brady is the biggest drama queen in sports

It’s been four years since Tom Brady started publicly ruminating about his football mortality, while simultaneously pledging to play for as long as he can. In the final installment of his “Tom vs. Time” Facebook series, Brady told viewers he wasn’t enjoying the game as much as he used to.

“‘What are we doing this for, who are we doing this for, why are we doing this?,’” Brady asked. “You gotta have answers to those questions. And they have to be with a lot of conviction. You know, when you lose your conviction, then you probably should be doing something else.”

At the time, Brady was at the climax of his feud with Bill Belichick, the stringent taskmaster who preaches austerity and still ripped Brady during film sessions. Brady’s lost conviction resulted in him skipping offseason camp for the first time in his career. While Brady’s teammates ran the 3-cone drill in Foxborough, Mass., he threw yacht-to-yacht passes in Monaco.

But then Brady came back, just like always, and led the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl. The episode was just the latest chapter in Brady’s never-ending melodrama.

Who knew being the greatest of all-time invited so much mental torture?

Brady announced Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers six weeks after declaring his retirement in an Instagram post that never contained the magic word. With all of this drama, maybe Brady should consider trying out for a spot on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

There is a lot of tea to spill — provided it’s full of TB12 electrolytes.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady posted on social media Sunday. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

News of Brady’s comeback didn’t surprise anybody, considering he indicated he still wanted to play immediately following his Insta-farewell. It took just six days for Brady to tell his hype man, Jim Gray, he wasn’t closing the door on playing again.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said.

At least Brett Favre had the courtesy to wait a few months before his waffling.

Brady’s sudden retirement never made much sense. He signed a two-year extension with Tampa Bay last March and led the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns. Perhaps most amazingly, Brady took the Rams back from a 27-3 deficit in the Divisional Round, almost sending the game into overtime.

Brady proclaimed in 2014 he would only retire when he “sucked.” He’s a long way from that.

So what happened? It looks like Brady acted rashly. Maybe he was trying to send a message to his head coach, Bruce Arians, with whom he reportedly butted heads.

Or maybe Brady just wanted to keep the attention on him. We’re still waiting for the final episode of his new streaming series, “Man in the Arena.” His collaborator, Gotham Chopra, said Brady wanted to “really reflect” on what happened last season.

These latest events should make for a helluva finale. For Brady, it’s all about the show.