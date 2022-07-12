The summer of 2022 is proving to be a Summer of Love for LGBT people across the sports world, as we are seeing a number of posts of weddings and engagements.

Celebrating love is one of our favorite things to do here at Outsports, so we’re sharing some of the happy memories people across our community are building this summer.

It’s important to remember the history of marriage equality. It was in 2015 that the United States Supreme Court decided in Obergefell v. Hodges that barring people from marrying based on their sex was unconstitutional; Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriage, in 2004. Worldwide, the Netherlands was the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, in 2001, followed in the coming years by Belgium, Spain, Canada and South Africa.

Here are some of the LGBT people in sports who have gotten married or engaged this summer. We’ll keep adding to the list, and please do leave a comment below if you know of someone we’ve missed.

Look who got married!

Kendall Wesenburg competed in the Olympics for Team USA

Cameraman Scottie Winer and basketball coach DJ Slifer

Sarah Puntigam and Genessee Daughetee, both soccer players in France

England cricketers Katherine Brunt and Nat Sciver

Look who got engaged!

Team Canada soccer player Kailen Sheridan

Congrats to @Kailen_Sheridan and her fiancé Dominique on their engagement pic.twitter.com/jDLsaxiQzK — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) June 11, 2022

Hockey referee Alex Valvo, who lives in Buffalo

If we’ve missed an engagement or wedding in the LGBT sports community, leave a comment and we’ll be sure to add it.