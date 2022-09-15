30 out wrestlers make 2022 Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s 500 list

The annual Pro Wrestling Illustrated 500 list, ranking and recognizing the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world according to the magazine’s writers, hit digital newsstands Wednesday with multiple and in some cases historic rankings for out LGBTQ pro wrestlers.

IWTV Independent Wrestling World champion AC Mack scored the highest PWI 500 ranking ever for an out LGBTQ pro wrestler, clocking in at No. 25, a jump of nearly 250 spots from his 2021 ranking.

Mack made history in January with his world title win, becoming the first out LGBTQ male world champion in pro wrestling history. He added championships from Ohio Wrestling Alliance and Unsanctioned Pro in the following months and anchored the fourth season of IWTV’s “Uncharted Territory” series over the summer.

This year’s list also saw the most out LGBTQ pro wrestlers rank in the top 100 ever. Joining Mack were IMPACT Wrestling X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey (30), Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling champion Trish Adora (50), Major League Wrestling National Openweight champion Alex Kane (86) and former Game Changer Wrestling Tag Team champion EFFY (95).

Trans, non-binary and gender-diverse pro wrestlers also snagged multiple spots, including Dark Sheik (203), Max The Impaler (229), Sonny Kiss (276), Kidd Bandit (321—Let’s Jam), Don’t Die Miles (362), Edith Surreal (364), Veny (367), and Aiden von Engeland (488).

Thirty out wrestlers in total found their names on PWI’s 32nd annual list, marking the second straight year that the community had 30-plus names represented. Outsports congratulates all those ranked and all of the amazing out talent who weren’t ranked this year.

Love to see all these trans and non-binary wrestlers getting their flowers in the #PWI500 ️‍⚧️ ️‍ pic.twitter.com/kYJIukKdkW — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) September 14, 2022

The full list of ranked out pro wrestlers:

AC Mack (25)

Speedball (30)

Trish Adora (50)

Alex Kane (86)

Effy (95)

Allie Katch (111)

Fred Rosser (151)

Erica Leigh (186)

Anthony Bowens (188)

Jordan Blade (192)

Dark Sheik (203)

Max The Impaler (229)

Parrow (236)

Killian McMurphy (254)

Sonny Kiss (276)

Billy Dixon (284)

Keita Murray (299)

Kidd Bandit (321)

Don’t Die Miles (362)

Edith Surreal (364)

Veny (367)

MV Young (385)

Ashton Starr (406)

O’Shay Edwards (436)

Ziggy Haim (438)

Jai Vidal (455)

Mr. Grim (479)

Aiden von Engeland (488)

Big Game Leroy (495)

Robb Radke (498)