Carl Nassib recovered a fumble in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ big win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, helping catapult the team to a huge win.

The big play came in the third quarter, with the game tied, 3-3. Logan Ryan knocked the ball out of the hands of Saints RB Mark Ingram, and Nassib was there to dive on the ball and out-muscle two Saints players who were also attempting to recover the fumble.

Carl Nassib with the big fumble recovery! https://t.co/KdE3Nw059o — Outsports (@outsports) September 18, 2022

That ignited the Bucs to a 20-10 win over the Saints. The team had lost seven straight games on the road in New Orleans before Sunday’s huge win.

With Nassib on the team, Tampa Bay has won two road games to start the season, sitting alone at 2-0 atop the NFC South. They now play nine of their final 15 games at home.

That’s an amazing position to be in, with seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady running the offense, and currently the top scoring defense (meaning points allowed per game) in the NFL.