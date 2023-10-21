 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Arizona Coyotes player Travis Dermott used Pride Tape as a big middle finger to the NHL

Dermott used the tape on his stick during the game, creating an utter disaster for the NHL.

By Cyd Zeigler
Anaheim Ducks v Arizona Coyotes
Travis Dermott of the Arizona Coyotes has used Pride Tape during an NHL game, forcing the league’s hand on the issue.
Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Travis Dermott of the Arizona Coyotes used Pride Tape on his stick during the Coyotes’ game against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, creating a disaster situation for the NHL.

Dermott’s use of Pride Tape is explicitly banned by the NHL, despite the Pride Tape’s simple intent of expressing support for the LGBTQ community in hockey.

The NHL is the only major pro-sports league in North America that has never had a gay or bisexual athlete or coach come out publicly.

The folks at Pride Tape celebrated the moment:

Dermott’s use of the Pride Tape is a total disaster for the NHL. The league is now forced to hand down some punishment for Dermott’s expression of LGBTQ inclusion in men’s hockey.

If the NHL punishes Dermott, the league is fining or suspending a player for demonstrating support for a community that has long felt rejected by men’s hockey.

If the league does nothing, the flood gates are open.

Your move, NHL.

