Out pro wrestling stars AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez announce engagement

Former IWTV Independent Wrestling World champion and 2022 QWI 200 top-ranked wrestler AC Mack received a piece of gold greater than any championship from rising independent pro wrestling star Rico Gonzalez over the weekend: an engagement ring.

The power couple of Southeastern pro wrestling (Mack is now retired) made it official on Puerto Rico’s Flamenco Beach and publicly announced their engagement Sunday via social media.

“Dear world, ‘When you know, you know,’” Mack and Gonzalez said alongside a collection of radiant pictures of the proposal.

Mack and Gonzalez’s relationship has played out somewhat publicly through their respective pro wrestling careers, from AC Mack’s episode of IWTV’s docuseries “The Life Of” showing one of their early dates to the two embracing and kissing in the ring after Mack became the first out LGBTQ male world champion in pro wrestling history last January.

Gonzalez also played a key role in Mack winding down his in-ring career. Mack’s final match in his home promotion, Atlanta-area promotion ACTION Wrestling, was against Gonzalez, and they met again in Mack’s retirement match at Naptown All Pro Wrestling’s July event “The Great Midwestern Trendkill” with Gonzalez’s WWA4 title on the line, the first singles title Mack ever won.

Outsports congratulates AC Mack and Rico Gonzalez on their engagement and continuing to show that courage is contagious.