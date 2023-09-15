Pro Wrestling Illustrated released its annual PWI 500 list, which highlights the top 500 pro wrestlers in the world according to the publication’s staff, Thursday and, for the third year in a row, more than 30 out LGBTQ wrestlers made the cut.

Of the 33 out wrestlers to make the 2023 PWI 500, Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight champion Alex Kane ranked the highest at number 34. The ranking marks the second straight year that an out LGBTQ male world champion achieved that mark, following the first-ever out LGBTQ male world champion AC Mack’s number 25 rank last year.

Kane became the second-ever out LGBTQ male world champion in July, defeating Alexander Hammerstone to win the MLW World Heavyweight title.

Former Impact Wrestling X-Division champion and New Japan Pro Wrestling Best of the Super Juniors semifinalist “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Pan Afrikan World Diaspora World champion Trish Adora joined Kane in the top 100, ranking numbers 39 and 82 respectively.

The majority of out names on this year’s list come from the independent wrestling ranks, but it also included the most out talent that wrestled for major promotions during the evaluation period ever, including Kane, Bailey, Adora, Fred Rosser (105), AKIRA (129), B3CCA (166), O’Shay Edwards (322), Max The Impaler (364), Jai Vidal (418) and Sonny Kiss (431).

Like last year, trans, non-binary and gender-diverse representation was solid, with Dark Sheik (184), Kidd Bandit (270), Edith Surreal (305) and Anastasia Morningstar (496) joining Bailey, Kiss and Max The Impaler.

Women in the #PWI500: Class of '23



If the PWI 500 was a school, these women would be at the head of their class.



4 women celebrate their 4th appearance on a PWI 500, this year.



Congrats @TrishAdora202, @AllieKATCH, @darksheikftf & @edithsurreal for another stellar year! pic.twitter.com/MKVrAOpk3z — Kristen Ashly (@KristenAshly) September 14, 2023

The deathmatch scene also saw solid numbers, with the aforementioned AKIRA, Sawyer Wreck (247), Malcolm Monroe III (346) and Ziggy Haim (441) bringing an infusion of violence to the 2023 edition.

Outsports congratulates the 33 out wrestlers that made the list and all of the outstanding queer talent that weren’t ranked this year.

Check out the complete list of ranked out pro wrestlers below:

Alex Kane (34)

“Speedball” Mike Bailey (39)

Trish Adora (82)

Fred Rosser (105)

EFFY (121)

AKIRA (129)

Allie Katch (135)

B3CCA (166)

Dark Sheik (184)

Sawyer Wreck (247)

Killian McMurphy (270)

Jordan Blade (281)

Kidd Bandit (282)

Edith Surreal (305)

O’Shay Edwards (322)

MV Young (344)

Malcolm Monroe III (346)

Erica Leigh (347)

Max The Impaler (364)

Keita Murray (366)

Sandra Moone (376)

Jaiden (377)

Devon Monroe (404)

Jai Vidal (418)

Mylo (430)

Sonny Kiss (431)

Ashton Starr (434)

Ziggy Haim (441)

Max Zero (460)

Lucia Lee (462)

Rico Gonzalez (487)

Robb Radke (489)

Anastasia Morningstar (496)