Alex Kane wins MLW World Heavyweight title, becomes second out LGBTQ male world champion ever

Alex Kane is the new Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight champion, becoming only the second out gay or bi male pro wrestler ever to win a world championship and the first to hold the world championship of a nationally televised wrestling promotion.

Kane defeated Alexander Hammerstone Saturday night at MLW’s “Never Say Never” event to claim his title.

“Bomaye is for the people,” Kane said. And the people now have a historic new MLW World Heavyweight champion.

The leader of the Boyame Fight Club secured the victory after battling Hammerstone for nearly 25 minutes, trading suplexes and strikes before Kane locked in a rear choke that forced the second-longest reigning MLW champion ever to tap out.

The result ends Hammerstone’s 645-day reign as MLW World Heavyweight champion and now leaves him without an MLW title for the first time in over four years.

The new champ now joins fellow Atlanta native AC Mack as the only two out LGBTQ men to hold a world championship in pro wrestling’s 100-plus-year history. Mack became the first to accomplish the feat last January when he defeated Alex Shelley for the IWTV Independent Wrestling World championship at “Southeast First.”

Kane previously became the first out LGBTQ national champion in MLW history when he captured the MLW National Openweight title in 2021.

After the win, Bomaye Fight Club members Mr. Thomas and fellow out LGBTQ pro wrestler O’Shay Edwards joined the in-ring celebration before Kane addressed the crowd.

“Y’all have watched me grow. Thank all of you,” he said. “Y’all have watched me grow since day one … from a young prospect and I’ve turned into a better man … a better performer, and that’s all thanks to y’all.”

Outsports congratulates Alex Kane on his MLW World Championship win.

