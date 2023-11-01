For most athletes, winning a second world championship in a row would be the highlight of any month.

But for Las Vegas Aces point guard Chelsea Gray, it was just an opener for the happiest news yet to come. Gray closed out a memorable October with a Halloween Instagram post announcing she and her wife, Tipesa, are expecting their first child.

As part of the reveal, Gray posed gazing lovingly over the shoulder of her wife with a onesie reading “A Baby is Brewing.”

It was hard to believe she could find a more triumphant graphic than the Aces’ “Back to Back” championship t-shirts but she nailed it. The smiles on the couple’s faces said it all.

Several of Gray’s teammates and WNBA colleagues celebrated the announcement, including Candace Parker, who commented, “We can’t waittttt,” with several heart and fire emojis.

The happy news came at an opportune time, considering Gray had to miss Las Vegas’ last victory of the WNBA Finals after suffering a foot injury in the third game.

Prior to the injury, Gray had put her stamp on the Finals, pouring in 20 points in Game 1 and racking up 11 assists in Game 2.

This followed one of the most dominant postseason performances in WNBA history the previous season, when Gray led the Aces to their first title by averaging 21.7 points and shooting 61.1 percent throughout the playoffs.

In recognition of her historic run, Gray was named the 2022 WNBA Finals MVP. That was a great way to cap off a championship season but this year, Gray topped herself.

Tipesa is a former college basketball player for Long Beach State. They first met at a Long Beach State open gym when Gray was attending Duke and kept in touch as romance bloomed.

The couple were married in November of 2019 when Gray was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Although they haven’t announced any further details, their child will be born in time to see Gray and the Aces go for the three-peat.