Conor McDermott-Mostowy wins three medals at US National Championships

Conor McDermott-Mostowy, a gay speed skater who came out publicly two years ago, won three medals at the most recent US National Championships.

He took bronze medals in the 1000-meter and 1500-meter, and he earned a silver medal in the mass start. He also finished fifth in the 500-meter.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with the weekend,” McDermott-Mostowy told Outsports. “It was close to as well-skated a weekend as I could have asked for. I haven’t felt this good on the ice since before the 2022 Olympic season.”

The out speed skater previously won national championships in the 1000-meter and mass start in 2021, shortly before coming out publicly. Earlier this year, the avid cyclist rode in the AIDS/LifeCycle.

The next stop for McDermott-Mostowy is the first leg of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup, taking place in Japan.

“The [USA] team has become incredibly deep over the last few years, but it’s made for more fun US Championships. I’m incredibly excited to head off to world cups this week with such a large, talented team.”