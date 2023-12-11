It didn’t take pro wrestler Alex Kane long to kick off his 2024 Queer Wrestling Index 200 campaign in historic fashion.

Just one day after being named the No. 2 out LGBTQ pro wrestler in the world in the 2023 QWI 200, the Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight champion defeated Adam Priest and Krule to become the ACTION Wrestling World champion at Friday night’s “Bangers Only 4” event.

The win makes Kane the first out LGBTQ wrestling in pro wrestling history to simultaneously hold two world championships, and he’s the second out LGBTQ wrestler to hold the Atlanta-area promotion’s top title after inaugural champion AC Mack.

Kane won the title after a brutal main event triple-threat match between three world champions, of sorts.

Priest entered the match as the reigning ACTION Wrestling World champion, while Krule came to the ring holding the IWTV Independent Wrestling World championship. Though, officially, he vacated the title last year due to injury. In storyline, Krule claims to be the real champion, despite Alec Price officially holding the title since August.

BIG BLACK MACHINE . I'm chokeslaming MF's from now on.#Bangersonly4 pic.twitter.com/J61fij3MuI — The Suplex Assassin (@Alex_kane11) December 10, 2023

“The Suplex Assassin” won the match by spearing Krule and pinning Priest, taking advantage of the monster-hitting Priest with his Scorched Earth finisher, ending 19 grueling minutes of action.

Kane celebrated the win post-match with fellow The Good Hand stablemates Kevin Ryan, Tyler Stevens and Pan Afrikan World Diaspora World champion Suge D.

“If it sounds like I’m losing my mind right now, it’s because I am,” Suge D said as Kane draped his titles over his shoulders. “He’s worked his ass off to be here. So you can hate that. You can be mad about that. You can disrespect that. But you will show this man the respect he deserves as an athlete, as a champion, as the new focus of ACTION Wrestling.”

Outsports congratulates Alex Kane on his historic championship win and continuing to show that Courage is Contagious.