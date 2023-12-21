Two and a half years ago, an image of Sam Kerr snuggling up to Kristie Mewis taken, after the USWNT beat Australia in the Olympic bronze-medal match, sent women’s soccer fans into a frenzy.

At the time, the players’ relationship was heavily rumored — but within three days, they confirmed they are together, via an Instagram post from Kerr.

Now engaged to be married, they are poised to face off as fiancées in a competitive game, with Mewis reportedly set to sign for West Ham, London rivals of Kerr’s Chelsea in the Women’s Super League.

The Athletic’s Meg Linehan and Charlotte Harpur broke the news Wednesday, in anticipation of an official announcement later this week that Kerr will move from NJ/NY Gotham in January.

West Ham certainly need a boost — they sit joint bottom of the 12-team WSL table after 10 games played. Chelsea, the reigning champions, are top.

Intriguingly, the two clubs have been drawn to face each other in the fourth round of the FA Women’s Cup on January 14. Providing the American is cleared to play in that time, Kingsmeadow could witness the first on-field Kerr vs. Mewis showdown since their relationship began (the American was an unused substitute in Tokyo in August 2021 but they did briefly occupy the same pitch when the teams drew 0-0 in the group stage).

Failing that, the teams meet again in the WSL on March 24 when West Ham will be the hosts in Dagenham, east of London.

Kerr and Mewis last came close to sharing a pitch in November 2021 in an international friendly in Sydney. The Matildas striker started but was withdrawn in the 63rd minute, while Mewis was subbed on six minutes from time as the U.S. won, 3-0.

The topic of playing against her partner came up in Kerr’s recent feature interview with Esquire Australia. Asked about that game at the Olympics — their canoodling sparked a “hilarious” meme known as ‘they’re lesbians, Stacey’, which is now canon in women’s soccer — Kerr commented on an evening of mixed emotions.

“That one really sucked because it was such a shit time for me, and such an amazing time for Kristie,” Kerr said at the time. “It’s so hard to want someone to lose when you love them so much.”

The article also mentioned that Kerr and Mewis were discussing potential apartments where they might live together in London. Following her NWSL title-winning success with Gotham FC last month, Mewis is known to have been staying in London in recent weeks.

While this has been going on, viewers of the new Netflix documentary “Under Pressure” have been watching footage of them filmed earlier in the year, including of Kerr at a Mewis family lunch in Massachusetts.

At one point, they agree they are done with a “long-distance” relationship and that one or the other will have to move clubs. That moment appears to have arrived.