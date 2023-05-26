4-time Olympic medalist Marie-Philip Poulin just got engaged to Team Canada teammate

Captain Clutch is now engaged.

Marie-Philip Poulin, who’s won four Olympic medals for Team Canada, announced her engagement on Instagram to fellow Team Canada hockey star Laura Stacey.

Poulin and Stacey both won gold at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and silver at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang. They’ve played together for over 10 years.

Poulin scored two goals in the women’s ice hockey final against Team USA, which Team Canada won 3-2.

Team Canada had seven out players in total.

“Best question I ever asked…she said OUI,” Poulin wrote in the caption of her celebratory post.

Stacey had a post of her own.

“You•Me•Oui•Forever,” she wrote, complete with a heart emoji.

Aww!

Poulin, a Boston University alumnus, holds the distinction of scoring the game-winning goal in the gold medal contests in three of the four Olympics in which she’s competed (2010, 2014, 2022).

With three Olympic gold medals, and three golds at the World Championships, Poulin is one of the most decorated out female athletes going today.

Stacey has won two gold medals at the World Championships as well.

Multiple members of Team Canada offered their congratulations in the comments. “Best part of my day,” wrote Ann-Renée Desbiens.

“Power couple,” added assistant captain Brianne Jenner.

Out pro hockey player Luke Prokop, who just won the championship in his league, commented as well.

Poulin and Stacey are far from the first gay Olympic power couple. The 2021 Tokyo Games featured three couples who competed on the same team.

Poulin and Stacey are now at the top of that list.