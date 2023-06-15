Update: The match has been suspended, as Mexico fans would not stop chanting an anti-gay slur at the US Men’s National Team. The United States was crushing Mexico, 3-0, when the match was called by the referee.

Original story: Mexico fans are yet still again chanting an anti-gay slur at American soccer players on U.S. soil during the two teams’ CONCACAF match Thursday night.

This has been a regular occurrence for fans of Mexico, chanting anti-gay slurs at Team USA players or anyone else their favorite team plays.

It’s become a ridiculous joke. US Soccer has claimed that they are taking this seriously, though they have taken absolutely zero punitive actions to curb the chant. They had the opportunity to act on a friendly in April, but their inaction has emboldened Mexico fans for this match.

US Soccer and others like CONCACAF seem to think they can curb the anti-gay chant with stadium announcements and veiled threats. They cannot.

Previously US Soccer announced that Mexico would be banned from friendlies in the United States if fans chanted the anti-gay slur. This was not a friendly. Yet their inaction has given a gre

During matches in April and June of this year, Mexico fans did just that, shouting the anti-gay chant in the United States.

Mexico should be banned from playing on United States soil.

US Soccer has done absolutely nothing, essentially telling Mexico fans that the US rules are bogus and fans can do whatever they want.