The NFL has released an entire line of Pride items, including a half-rainbow football

NFL efforts to support the LGBTQ community continue in earnest in 2023, with America’s most-popular sports league creating a line of Pride apparel, designing a special Pride football and engaging in other Pride Month events and efforts.

Included in the league’s Pride offerings are a hoodie, hat, jersey, tank top, football and other items.

You can see several of them in this gallery:

Grid View











The line was designed by designer Humberto Leon, a lifelong Raiders fan who grew up in Los Angeles.

“As an active member of the LGBTQ community and an NFL fan, combined with his impressive fashion background, Leon was able to create an authentic collection that will resonate with fans and deepen our connection with the LGBTQ community,” said Dan Devece, NFL Senior Director of Consumer Products Planning & Strategy, and member of NFL PRIDE.

The model selling Leon’s NFL line is Donovan Swift, a former football player and member of the LGBTQ community.

In addition, the league will be marching in Pride events in Haddon Township, N.J., Los Angeles and New York City.

As of June 7, only 28% of NFL teams had switched their Twitter avatars to support Pride, well below the average of almost 50% across North American pro sports leagues. The NFL is one of only three major pro sports leagues in North America that has not changed its Twitter avatar to a Pride rainbow.

You can purchase the items at the NFL Shop.