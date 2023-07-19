Sonya Deville wins WWE Women’s Tag Team championship

Sonya Deville, the longest-tenured out lesbian or gay WWE star, is finally a champion.

Deville and tag team partner Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team championships on Monday’s edition of “Monday Night Raw.”

The match ended after the two teams exchanged near falls, leaving an opening for Green to hit her Unpretty-Her finisher followed by Deville hitting a running knee and securing the pinfall victory. The duo celebrated their title win as fireworks erupted from the entrance ramp.

The win marks Deville’s first championship since joining WWE in 2015. Her signing made her the first out lesbian pro wrestler to sign with the company in its 70-plus-year history.

The LGBTQ “Pride Fighter” commented on that long journey to gold in a Twitter post alongside a picture of the two with WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo,” she said. “Thank you, [Triple H].”

Deville now joins Shayna Baszler, Indi Hartwell, Piper Niven, Pat Patterson, current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred Rosser and current AEW star Saraya as the only out LGBTQ wrestlers to win a WWE championship.

8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo. @ImChelseaGreen Thank you @TripleH AND NEW pic.twitter.com/ZcKe3ooak2 — Daria/Sonya Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) July 18, 2023

Green and Deville’s connection ties back to WWE’s 2015 revival of its reality competition show “Tough Enough.” Both were contestants on the show along with Deville’s close friend and former tag team partner Mandy Rose. Deville came out publicly as lesbian in one of the more endearing moments of that season.

The new champ highlighted that long connection on social media after the win. “Day ones always,” she wrote.

Outsports congratulates Deville on her championship victory.