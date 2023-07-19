 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sonya Deville wins WWE Women’s Tag Team championship

Sonya Deville, the first out lesbian wrestler ever signed to WWE, captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team title with Chelsea Green on Monday night.

By Brian C. Bell
Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green win WWE Women’s Tag Team title
Chelsea Green (L) and Sonya Deville (R) celebrate their WWE Women’s Tag Team title win
Sonya Deville, the longest-tenured out lesbian or gay WWE star, is finally a champion.

Deville and tag team partner Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Gonzalez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team championships on Monday’s edition of “Monday Night Raw.”

The match ended after the two teams exchanged near falls, leaving an opening for Green to hit her Unpretty-Her finisher followed by Deville hitting a running knee and securing the pinfall victory. The duo celebrated their title win as fireworks erupted from the entrance ramp.

The win marks Deville’s first championship since joining WWE in 2015. Her signing made her the first out lesbian pro wrestler to sign with the company in its 70-plus-year history.

The LGBTQ “Pride Fighter” commented on that long journey to gold in a Twitter post alongside a picture of the two with WWE chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “8 years. 8 years we have been waiting for this photo,” she said. “Thank you, [Triple H].”

Deville now joins Shayna Baszler, Indi Hartwell, Piper Niven, Pat Patterson, current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Fred Rosser and current AEW star Saraya as the only out LGBTQ wrestlers to win a WWE championship.

Green and Deville’s connection ties back to WWE’s 2015 revival of its reality competition show “Tough Enough.” Both were contestants on the show along with Deville’s close friend and former tag team partner Mandy Rose. Deville came out publicly as lesbian in one of the more endearing moments of that season.

The new champ highlighted that long connection on social media after the win. “Day ones always,” she wrote.

Outsports congratulates Deville on her championship victory.

