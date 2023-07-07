‘EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch’ is coming back to Chicago

“EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch,” Game Changer Wrestling’s LGBTQ pro wrestling spotlight event, is coming back to Chicago for another Labor Day weekend throwdown.

The seventh domestic edition of the show (and eighth overall after the first U.K. edition in May) will take place as part of a GCW two-night affair during AEW All Out weekend. The big gay grapple festivities have been a part of GCW’s programming around AEW’s annual pay-per-view in Chicago since 2021.

“EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 7” also marks the first time three official “Big Gay Brunch” events will be held in a calendar year. The show regularly features cornerstones of the LGBTQ pro wrestling movement alongside rising out LGBTQ stars, and provides a platform for those who have newly come out to embrace the LGBTQ community on a familiar stage.

*EFFY GAY CHICAGO UPDATE*



Tickets for EFFY'S BIG GAY BRUNCH on Saturday, September 2nd are On Sale NOW!https://t.co/6CbG2v8ZIt



Confirmed to Appear:

BUSSY

STEPH DE LANDER

KARAM

RICO GONZALEZ

+more!



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+



Sat 9/2 - Noon

Grand Sports Arena

Chicago IL pic.twitter.com/dOxgk7Lckk — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 7, 2023

The talents already announced for the event reflect that mix, with EFFY, Allie Katch, Ashton Starr, Parrow, Steph De Lander, Dillon McQueen, Karam and Rico Gonzalez already being advertised for the show.

The rainbow festivities will descend on the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will air live on FITE at Noon CDT.