‘EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch’ is coming back to Chicago

‘EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 7’ brings more rainbow graps to Chicago during Labor Day weekend.

By Brian C. Bell
A photo of EFFY and Allie Katch, collectively known as BUSSY
“EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch,” Game Changer Wrestling’s LGBTQ pro wrestling spotlight event, is coming back to Chicago for another Labor Day weekend throwdown.

The seventh domestic edition of the show (and eighth overall after the first U.K. edition in May) will take place as part of a GCW two-night affair during AEW All Out weekend. The big gay grapple festivities have been a part of GCW’s programming around AEW’s annual pay-per-view in Chicago since 2021.

“EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 7” also marks the first time three official “Big Gay Brunch” events will be held in a calendar year. The show regularly features cornerstones of the LGBTQ pro wrestling movement alongside rising out LGBTQ stars, and provides a platform for those who have newly come out to embrace the LGBTQ community on a familiar stage.

The talents already announced for the event reflect that mix, with EFFY, Allie Katch, Ashton Starr, Parrow, Steph De Lander, Dillon McQueen, Karam and Rico Gonzalez already being advertised for the show.

The rainbow festivities will descend on the Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 2, and will air live on FITE at Noon CDT.

