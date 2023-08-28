A pro wrestling record paid attendance of 81,035 fans at All Elite Wrestling’s “All In” event at Wembley Stadium in London, England, witnessed two of the company’s top out LGBTQ talents claim championship gold Sunday night.

The historic show saw Anthony Bowens capture the AEW Trios titles alongside The Acclaimed partner Max Caster and Billy Gunn, and U.K.-born star Saraya ended the night as AEW Women’s World Champion.

Bowens and company secured their championship win by defeating Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews, collectively known as The House of Black, in a no-holds-barred match capping off a two-month storyline that teased Gunn’s retirement.

The trio hit each of their finishers twice to keep King, who had previously been bloodied by a steel chair shot, down for the climactic three count.

Following the win, Bowens led the trio and the tens of thousands in the crowd in the largest scissor party ever in celebration.

The win makes Bowens the first out gay wrestler to hold the AEW Trios titles. He previously became the first out gay champion in AEW history when he and Caster became AEW Tag Team champions last year.

WE DID IT! Thank you for coming to the BIGGEST SCISSOR PARTY ON EARTH! We’re back ✂️✂️✂️✂️✂️ #AEWAllIn pic.twitter.com/q7TGVCLGCH — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) August 28, 2023

Saraya’s title victory came in a four-way match that also featured then-champion Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker and fellow out LGBTQ wrestler Toni Storm.

Saraya came to the ring flanked by her family, the famed Knight family known for running the World Association of Wrestling in Norwich, England, where Saraya started wrestling at age 14.

The match saw a dissension of sorts between Saraya and Storm, who entered the match as allies in the Outcasts faction, after Storm inadvertently struck Saraya’s mother. Saraya secured the AEW Women’s World title after hitting the Knight Cap on Storm and pinning her to win.

Saraya’s title win is her first in AEW and her first major championship since winning the WWE Divas championship in 2014 under the name Paige. In the time between title wins, Saraya suffered a neck injury that kept her out of the ring for five years.

Saraya celebrated in the ring with her family afterwards, letting the emotion of the moment wash over her. She is now the third out LGBTQ woman to hold the AEW Women’s World title, joining Storm and Nyla Rose.

Outsports congratulates Anthony Bowens and Saraya on their AEW championship wins.