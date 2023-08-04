Alba Redondo is having a great FIFA Women’s World Cup. The forward for Spain has scored two goals in three matches in Group C, scoring twice against Zambia.

After her big match, a 5-0 win for Spain, she showed the world her love for her girlfriend, laying a big kiss on Cristina Monleón as she leaned out of the stands. Redondo is one of almost 100 publicly out gay, lesbian, bi, trans and queer athletes Outsports has identified at this World Cup.

The two have not been shy on Instagram about sharing their love for one another. Both of their feeds, and in particular Monleón’s, are chock full of loving photos of the two women together.

“You are goodness, love, peace, tranquility, family, home and also my lifesaver,” Monleón wrote to Redondo in one post. “I’m grateful to have found you, but even more so to share 2023 with you hand in hand.”

Monleón is a physical trainer and a researcher and university professor at Catholic University in Valencia, Spain.

Spain finished second to Japan in Group C, with a +4 point differential in the group. Next up is a match against Switzerland, who won Group A. The two play Saturday at 1amET.