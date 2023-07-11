Gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer soccer players who are publicly out — now at least 88 in total — make up nearly 12% of all the athletes competing in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, Outsports has found.

There are many dozens of out LGBTQ athletes competing this year, by far higher than any other previous World Cup. That’s about one in every nine players. It’s an astounding number for an international competition at the highest level of a sport.

That does not include the many other LGBTQ athletes who are not publicly out.

The people Outsports features on this roll call have been determined by media reports and social-media posts. Some athletes have declared to the media they are LGBTQ. Others are simply living their lives openly on social media.

It’s a testament to how far major international women’s sports have come on the presence and acceptance of LGBTQ athletes, as many of these out athletes are stars in their countries and haven’t felt the need to have a big “coming-out moment.”

Others have embraced the opportunity to ensure people across their country, and around the world, see them for who they are.

This group of out athletes is more than double the size of the out LGBTQ group of athletes who competed in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. While the number of teams in the tournament has grown by a third — from 24 to 32 — over the last four years, the number of out women has more than doubled. That reflects the growth of acceptance.

Almost all of these women are from the Americas, Europe and the host nations of Australia and New Zealand, where laws regarding LGBTQ people are generally more favorable than Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. Countries like Nigeria and Zambia imprison gay people. Jamaica has harsh imprisonment laws, though reports claim there is no evidence these laws are enforced anymore.

Still it’s heartening to see some women from South Africa, where homosexuality has been legal for 25 years. And, of course, we know there are more who may not yet feel comfortable being out.

In addition, at least two head coaches are publicly out: Pia Sundhage (Brazil) and Bev Priestman (Canada).

Brazil is the most publicly “gay” team in the tournament, with at least nine out athletes — over a third of the team — publicly out. Australia (8), Ireland (8) and Sweden (7) are also of particular note. The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) has three that we could determine. That’s down from five in 2019. These numbers could change through the tournament.

Twenty-two of the 32 teams — over two-thirds — are represented. At least eight of them have a team captain who is LGBTQ.

A couple names on the list to note: Megan Rapinoe of the USA and Marta of Brazil. Both of these legends are playing in their final World Cup. Rapinoe has announced her retirement. Marta is playing in her sixth Women’s World Cup. Two incredible legends.

In addition, Laurina Oliveros of Argentina had made the original roster but was ruled out due to injury.

To compile this list, Outsports has reviewed the social media accounts of over 80% of the 736 athletes competing in the Women’s World Cup, in addition to Google searches for news items and information. We did the best we could, trying to err on the side of caution. While we found many assertions or rumors about athletes being LGBTQ, we have stuck to our “publicly out” standard.

If we missed someone or got something wrong, please don’t hesitate to email us: outsports@gmail.com.

The list has been curated by Outsports’ Shelby Weldon, Jim Buzinski and Cyd Zeigler. Jon Holmes from Sports Media LGBT+ also contributed to the list.

Argentina

Lorena Benitez

Vanina Correa

Romina Núñez

Yamila Rodriguez

Australia

Ellie Carpenter

Alex Chidiac

Katrina Gorry

Sam Kerr*

Teagan Micah

Kyah Simon

Emily Van Egmond

Tameka Yallop

Brazil

Adriana Silva

Andressa Alves

Barbara Barosa

Debinha

Kathellen Sousa

Lauren Leal

Leticia Izidoro

Marta

Tamires

Canada

Kadeisha Buchanan

Quinn

Kailen Sheridan

Colombia

Daniela Montoya*

Costa Rica

María Paula Elizondo

Gabriela Guillén

Denmark

Pernille Harder*

England

Lucy Bronze

Jess Carter

Rachel Daly

Bethany England

Lauren Hemp

France

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Constance Picaud

Germany

Ann-Katrin Berger

Sara Doorsoun

Svenja Huth

Felicitas Rauch

Lea Schuller

Ireland

Diane Caldwell

Sinead Farrelly

Ruesha Littlejohn

Katie McCabe*

Grace Moloney

Aine O’Gorman

Louise Quinn

Lucy Quinn

Italy

Rachele Baldi

Lisa Boattin

Manuela Giugliano

Elena Linari

Netherlands

Kerstin Casparij

Merel van Dongen

Sherida Spitse

Daniëlle van de Donk

Stefanie van der Gragt

Jacintha Weimar

New Zealand

Annalie Longo

Hannah Wilkinson

Michaela Foster

Ria Percival*

Norway

Anja Sønstevold

Frida Maanum

Guro Reiten

Ingrid Syrstad Engen

Philippines

Tahnai Annis*

Angela Beard

Hali Long

Portugal

Dolores Silva

South Africa



Kaylin Swart

Thembi Kgatlana

Spain

Alba Redondo

Irene Paredes

Ivana Andres*

Teresa Abelleira

Sweden

Filippa Angeldahl

Nathalie Björn

Magdalena Eriksson

Jennifer Falk

Lina Hurtig

Caroline Seger*

Linda Sembrant

Switzerland

Ramona Bachmann

Alisha Lehmann

USA

Kristie Mewis

Kelley O’hara

Megan Rapinoe

* Denotes team captain

There are also a number of out athletes who have been named a reserve player for their country. They will only be added to the active roster if another player is injured or otherwise unable to continue in the tournament.

RESERVES

Larissa Crummer (Australia)

Emily Gielnik (Australia)

Chloe Logarzo (Australia)

Shanice van de Sanden (Netherlands)