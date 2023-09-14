LGBTQ pro wrestling documentary ‘Out In The Ring’ sets U.S. TV Debut

“Out In The Ring,” the award-winning documentary chronicling the history of LGBTQ identities in pro wrestling, is set for its U.S. television debut this Fall.

After completing its festival run, the film will air for the first time on U.S. television on November 15 on Fuse and the network’s streaming service, Fuse+.

The film tells the story of various out and closeted LGBTQ figures and queer-coded characters throughout pro wrestling history, spanning 80 years and highlighting figures from the historic George “Gorgeous George” Wagner and Pat Patterson to contemporary names such as EFFY, Dark Sheik and Billy Dixon.

The film features interviews with former NWA Women’s World Tag Team champion Susan “Tex” Green, current independent stars Parrow, Dani Jordyn and Ashton Starr, the first out LGBTQ male world champion in pro wrestling history AC Mack, NWA star Pollo Del Mar, former AEW star Sonny Kiss and wrestling historians Wade Keller, Bertrand Hebert and Greg Oliver.

“Out In The Ring” will air as part of Fuse’s award-winning Fuse Docs lineup, which has delved into LGBTQ content previously with films such as the Fallon Fox and Terrance Clemens-focused film “Game Face,” the life chronicle of inaugural “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner BeBe Zahara Benet “Being BeBe” and “Krow’s Transformation.”

Director Ry Levey’s film already holds one award, winning Best Canadian Feature at Inside Out Toronto, Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, last June.