The annual convention for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer journalists will take place in Philadelphia at the 2023 NLGJA Convention this weekend, Sept. 7-10.

Outsports — part of Vox Media and SB Nation — will host a conversation about covering LGBTQ issues in sports, sponsored by Vox Media, on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m EDT.

The official description of Outsports’ important NLGJA conversation:

“Join Outsports editor and co-founder Cyd Zeigler, and freelance contributor Karleigh Webb, for a conversation on how they use their reporting platforms to uplift LGBTQ athletes and leaders in the sports industry, and the role that plays in increasing representation and shaping conversation, including today’s widespread interest in trans athletes.”

In addition, the duo will talk about upsetting narratives about LGBTQ athletes in sports.

Central to the conversation will be the hot topic of the inclusion of trans women in the female sports category — a conversation Outsports, including Webb and Zeigler has led — and how members of the media can thoughtfully and fairly address the issue.

Whether it’s the idea that transgender women “win all the time” in the female sports category, or that gay man “don’t belong” in male sports, we’ll examine all of it.

Anyone at NLGJA 2023 can attend our conversation. We’d love for you to join us.

The aim of this moment is to build a conversation. Members of the audience will be encouraged to join the conversation and share their experiences covering LGBTQ athletes.

Webb and Zeigler will share their expertise addressing these important community topics.

The conversation — “From the Front Office to the Field: Journalism’s Role in Building Visibility for LGBTQ Leaders in Sports” — will take place for an hour at the Loews Philadelphia, Congress B (4th Floor), Sept. 9, 4 p.m. EDT.

We hope to see you there.